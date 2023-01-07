PROVING very successful in 2022, a local distillery has brought back its popular property tours, giving guests an insight into the art of infusion and some rich Bathurst history.
Bathurst Grange Distillery hosted its first tour and tasting session for the year on Friday, January 6, attracting visitors from the Blue Mountains, Penrith and even New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Distillery co-founder Nick Jones said the tours have been received very well, and the team loves showing guests what they can create and explaining the rich history of the 200-year-old property.
"It's pretty intimate because it's a maximum of 12 people per group," Mr Jones said.
"People love it. They get to see behind the scenes and we talk about the process of making our products and spirits, and talk about the history of The Grange, which is having its 200-year anniversary this year."
Mr Jones said The Grange has been in his family for around 100 years, dating back to Dr Brooke Moore who was a significant member of the Bathurst community.
Dr Moore was married to Mr Jones' great-grandaunt and they owned the property before selling it to Mr Jones' grandparents.
The Grange has remained in the family ever since, and it's stories like this that are also shared on the tours, in addition to tasting the locally-made gin and whiskies.
"People love it, the reviews on the website have all been outstanding," Mr Jones said.
"They get to taste all of the spirits afterwards, so they get to taste the gin and whiskey.
"Usually if it's a nice day people hang out, they order a cheese board and tasting board after the tour."
Bathurst Grange Distillery hosts tours every Friday and Saturday.
While anyone under 18 is not allowed to participate in tours, parents can bring their children along to sit in the tasting room and play games, see the farm animals, eat, and purchase non-alcoholic beverages, provided they're supervised by an adult.
More information about tours, the venue or The Grange's history can be found on their website.
