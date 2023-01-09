Western Advocate

Ex-Orange mayor Reg Kidd has real concerns with NSW renewable energy plan

William Davis
By William Davis
January 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Kidd was on Orange City Council for 32 years.

"REAL concerns" with the NSW plan for a renewable energy transition have been raised by a former mayor in the region, who says prime farmland should not be compromised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.