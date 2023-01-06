DAVE CONYERS is at it again, making yet another trip to Eugowra to assist in recovery processes for the flood ravaged town.
What has now been dubbed as the Eugowra Airconditioning Appeal, started with Mr Conyers making one trip to Eugowra, and this weekend, he will be making his sixth journey to the town.
This time, he is armed with even more assistance, in the form of 26 new and used refrigeration units, which have been donated from members of the Bathurst community, and Bathurst businesses.
One Bathurst business owner who has generously donated new airconditioning units is David Clews, from Clews Refrigeration.
"I partnered with Actrol and between us we donated 10 units," Mr Clews said.
It was a cause that Mr Clews was keen to get behind, after seeing first-hand the destruction of the Eugowra community.
"I do a lot of work out there ... and I have a lot of friends out there," he said.
"When Eugowra basically reopened, I went through there on the way to Forbes and saw the utter devastation.
"It's just the right thing to do ... to help people get back on their feet."
Another reason as to why Mr Clews was eager to assist with recovery efforts, was to help out his friend, Mr Conyers, who has been leading the charge for the Eugowra community.
"I just wanted to support him and the effort that he was putting in," Mr Clews said.
This support is something that Mr Conyers said he was incredibly grateful for.
"Clews and Actrol have basically donated five systems each, which is fantastic," Mr Conyers said.
"That's a massive donation from them, probably 15 to 20 thousand dollars worth of products."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
There have also been businesses from surrounding towns that have shown their support
"I've got a few donations from Heatcraft in Orange, which is a big refrigeration company, and they've donated units, pipes, brackets."
Even people from as far away as Sydney have been willing to contribute.
"There is a lady from Sydney on our Facebook page ... her Chinese restaurant was closing down and she had three big units in there and she just said we could have them if we went to pull them out," Mr Conyers said.
"So I drove to Sydney yesterday to pull them out so we could reuse them."
Once Mr Conyers has transported these systems to Eugowra, he will then be hands-on in the installation process.
Mr Conyers has also arranged a multitude of tradesmen to travel to the town and assist in any way they can.
Painters, carpenters, gyprockers and electricians have all donated their time to speed up the recovery process.
"I've probably got about 12 or 15 tradies coming out this weekend," Mr Conyers said.
This assistance is something that resulted in exponential improvements In Eugowra since the November flooding.
"It's fantastic, the people I've been speaking to ... a lot of the locals are are really satisfied that there is somebody out there that wants to help them," Mr Conyers said.
"If we can offer them a bit of hope, that's going to give them a bit of positivity."
But this hope doesn't stop here, with Mr Conyers urging any tradesmen with spare time to head to Eugowra.
"Any tradesman that want to come out, please contact me," he said.
"We can coordinate any trades that want to come out and donate their services, and that would be fantastic."
