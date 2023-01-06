A COLD morning was forecast and that's what Bathurst received on Friday as mid-summer briefly became mid-autumn.
The city was still in double figures at 1am, but it was single figures from there until 7am - including a low of 7.8 degrees at 4am.
The feels-like temperature at that time, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, was just 5.8 degrees as a light southwesterly blew.
At neighbouring Orange, the low was 6.3 degrees at 1am and the coldest of the feels-like temperatures was an arctic 1.9 degrees at 4am as a southeasterly blew.
In the lead-up to Friday, Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said such a cold event in the Central Tablelands was generally caused by "southeasterly winds in the wake of troughs or fronts, with clear skies in the morning".
Bathurst is forecast to get to 21 degrees on Friday - 25 per cent down on the long-term average maximum for January of 28.1 degrees - but is making hard work of it so far.
The city was 16.9 degrees (and felt like only 13.4 degrees) at midday.
Those looking for summer heat should put a circle around this Monday and Tuesday, when the forecast is for 32 and 33 degrees.
If the 33-degree day eventuates, it will be the hottest day of this and last summer.
