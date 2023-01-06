It's going to take a lot of cash to fill these cavernous holes

THE problem with the NSW Government's war on potholed roads is that, like many an ambitious military adventure over the years, it might well end up being a war without end.
In the time it took Premier Dominic Perrottet and Deputy Premier Paul Toole to travel to Molong last Tuesday morning to make an announcement of an extra $500 million for councils to fix their crumbling roads, a whole slew of cavernous new potholes had probably opened in various parts of the state.
Fresh damage might well have been occurring to a country road somewhere at the very time the Premier was stepping forward to address the media.
Which is not to say that this new $500 million in funding is unwelcome or unneeded. Of course it's not.
But bear in mind that the last funding announced by the NSW Government for this problem - $50 million in October last year - had been mentally divided up by mayors and was facing disappointing reviews within a short period of it being made public.
"I think it's an insult and it's embarrassing to the government. It's peanuts," Narromine Shire mayor Craig Davies said at the time.
At any given time, Cr Davies said, "you can see $70 to $100 billion of government infrastructure being built in the Sydney basin and they want to offer rural NSW just $50 million".
Last Tuesday's funding announcement of $500 million is much larger than last October's $50 million, of course.
But the problem with damaged roads, particularly after three years of wet weather and during what's looking like another stormy summer, is that they've yet to stop being damaged. The final bill has yet to come in.
And as the NSW Government keeps finding new money for this problem, it runs the risk of raising expectations.
Anyone who finds a pothole on their local road - and there are a lot of potholes and a lot of local roads in this vast state - might wonder what the state government is going to do about it.
Further, anyone who (like the Narromine mayor) casts their eye over the latest mammoth road project in the Sydney basin might wonder why the story is so different on the other side of the Blue Mountains.
They do say the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Time will tell whether the NSW Government is solving political problems with its pothole-fixing funding or creating them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.