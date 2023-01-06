IT WASN'T long ago that toilet paper was as hard to come across as black opal, and now it's potato products that are proving difficult to come by.
According to Panorama Bistro operator Greg Smith, purchasing frozen potato products such as chips, wedges and hash browns is always a small issue at this time of year.
However, due to the recent floods, the shortage made sourcing products much more difficult.
"I think it's a combination of the floods and them not producing enough [potatoes] this last season," Mr Smith said.
"It's a small issue every year, but having seen the floods happening I knew it was going to be more of an issue this year than any other year."
Despite trying to stock up on as many potato products as possible once he realised there could be a shortage, Mr Smith said they are currently completely out of wedges.
They have also had to purchase different chips that are of a lower quality to the ones typically used, but if they don't take what they can get then there'll be no potato products at all on the menu.
"We're completely out of stock of wedges now, there's no wedges at all at the moment so we don't even have them on the menu anymore," Mr Smith said.
"The biggest thing is the quality. The chips that we always use are the same chips that we've been using for about four years now, so that's the problem, people are coming in and not getting what they're expecting. The quality is up and down.
"We've got to use a 'B' grade chip which is a bit cheaper but the quality starts going down a bit. But if we don't do that then we have no chip products available which I don't think we can do."
Mr Smith said customers have been good in understanding that the issue is out of the bistro's hands.
The shortage of frozen potato products has also led to an increase in fresh potato prices, according to Mr Smith.
He said usually by now the prices are starting to fall, and at this stage that is not happening.
In the past, Mr Smith said the manufacturers usually start to ramp up again in April, so he is keeping his fingers crossed that it won't be long after that and the supply will return to normal.
