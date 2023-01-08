Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List

Miss Traill's House is hosting Whodunnit? Murder at the Speakeasy

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:22pm, first published January 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A member of the Craill family, during a night of murder and mystery. Picture supplied

HAVE you ever wanted to be a part of an interactive murder mystery production, where the audience helps to solve the crime?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.