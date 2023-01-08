HAVE you ever wanted to be a part of an interactive murder mystery production, where the audience helps to solve the crime?
If you have, Miss Traill's House and Garden is the place to be, as they are hosting the Dark Stories event; Whodunnit? Murder at the Speakeasy.
Taking place on Saturday January 14, and 21, and also Saturday February 4, and 18, Miss Traill's will be full of mystery and murder, where the audience is invited to take part in the production.
Director of Dark Stories David Dark said the night is a unique theatre experience, which blurs the lines between drama and interactivity.
"It's a hybrid of a murder mystery party and theatre all in one," he said.
"It's a unique entertaining experience. Everyone loves a murder mystery, and there are some clues to solve."
The theatre experience follows the Craill family, a gangster family who are mourning their departed godfather, who was killed at gunpoint.
Audience members are called to solve the mystery of the murder, and locate the missing inheritance that was left behind.
"It's loosely set in the 1920s and they're there for a memorial service," Mr Dark said.
"The family members will engage with the audience to find out 'whodunnit', and to locate the missing millions."
As well as the audience being invited to take part in the production, they are also invited to dress up in 1920s attire while attending the event.
"It's not compulsory ... but occasionally some people are inspired and will dress up and get into the spirit of the event and dress in the 1920s gangster outfits," Mr Dark said.
"It's just a great experience."
In addition to having a great experience witnessing Murder at the Speakeasy, audience members are also able to support local history at the heritage home of Miss Traill's.
"It's a shared project with Miss Traill's, so there is definitely money going towards the trust, so you can help maintain some local history and see a show at the same time," Mr Dark said.
The Dark Stories event is the directorial debut for Sophie Schoenknecht, who also stars in the lead role of Gertrude Craill.
Tickets for the event are available online from the Dark Stories website.
