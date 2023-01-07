Western Advocate
Western women's coach Andrew Pull is excited by talented Panorama Platypi

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:30am
Panorama talents Nicole Schneider, Teagan Miller, Molly Kennedy, Tiana Anderson and Erin Naden have all been named in the Western squad.

SKILLS, strength, no fear and tries - they are the assets which have earned five Panorama Platypi selection in the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League side.

