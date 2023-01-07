SKILLS, strength, no fear and tries - they are the assets which have earned five Panorama Platypi selection in the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League side.
Off the back of winning two premiership crowns in a huge 2022, when coach Andrew Pull revealed his Western squad there were five Platypi on his list.
Fullback Erin Naden, who was named player of the opens spring grand final, front rower Molly Kennedy, the versatile Nicole Schneider plus Teagan Miller and Tiana Anderson all made the cut.
Pull revealed that two other Platypi would've been on his list as well if they were available.
"Jacinta Windsor was picked and she's withdrawn for further rep honours and Zarlia Griffiths would've been one of the first players picked but she was unavailable," Pull said.
"Zarlia has been a mainstay for a couple of years now and really dependable and reliable, so she would've been one of the first ones picked.
"So it could've been a massive contingent from Bathurst."
The five Platypi who have been named in the squad will play trial games with their fellow Western talents as they build towards the 2023 Country Championships.
That competition will see most of the Platypi making their championships debut, but Pull is backing them to make an impact at that level.
In the case of Schneider, it will just be a matter of where she is deployed.
"Schnitty has played Western before. I didn't know I was the coach of Western again until September, you've got to apply every year, but if I'd go the job in March, Schnitty would've been one of the first players picked," Pull said.
"Her grand final performance against Woodbridge in March, I thought she was amazing, she's just so strong and skilful.
"She played second row and halves in March and then in the September competition she played five-eight, so she's got good skills.
"I'm probably starring down a back row position for her, but I want her to bring the skills she's got, I don't want her to put them away and become a battering ram. I just want her to play."
Two of the Platypi who will make their Western debut are rugby union converts Miller and Anderson.
Miller was a huge asset in the centres for the Platypi with the play-making skills she brought from union, while speedster Anderson was a try-scoring weapon.
"I don't call her Tiana anymore, her nickname is tries, I just call her tries," Pull laughed.
"The thing that excites me about Teagan, and I said this to them when we had our get together in Bathurst, one of the things I say to the players is run with intent and run with purpose but you don't need to say that to her, she already does it.
"She is amazingly strong, she just runs so hard, no fear, no concern, just strong. I'm really excited to see her."
Aside from the five Platypi, Pull has picked picked Goannas, Woodbridge, Castlereagh and and Orange Vipers talents in a squad which reflects the the increasingly competitive nature of the Western competition.
The coach is excited about players from those clubs getting their chance in the coveted Western colours as well.
"It's the first real year that we had a great opportunity to pick players on form because the competition was so good whereas there was probably a gap between some sides previously," he said.
"The Platypi won the March comp and the November comp, so you can see the number of players in there from them, Goannas have been thereabouts for awhile so they've got a number of players in.
"Vipers, you've got Kiara Sullivan who was player of the year, Bride McClure, she's just professional and reliable and then we brought Jes Pearson in to replace Jacinta. I call her 'the whippet' because she's a speedster.
"Woodbridge have got Emma Bayley and I think technically she's going to be the next big thing. She's got a strong body and she's quick as well, she's got great footwork. She's got enough speed to play centre but I'll be playing her in the front row.
"The Castlereagh girls, Maddy Masman and Hayley Andrews, who are both 19 and were part of Western last year more as a development squad and they've improved so much this year, Tori Canham who almost single-handedly got Castlereagh into the grand final over the Goannas.
"Kayla Hasson, she's stronger and fitter than she's ever been. Kayla will probably be a back up front rower because she has so much leg speed and the ability to take it personally."
As well as his core of senior players, Pull has named five under 18s players in the squad of 23.
Four of them - Lily Holmes, Charlotte Gray, Macy Morrison, and Taylor Keppie - are from the dominant Woodbridge side that has only lost one game in five years.
Pull's Rams will get their first match practice in a trial game against the Canterbury Bulldogs' NSW Women's Premiership outfit.
It will kick off at 4pm on Saturday, January 14 at Orange's Pride Park.
WESTERN RAMS: Bridie McClure (Vipers), Kiara Sullivan (Vipers), Jes Pearson (Vipers), Molly Hoswell (Woodbridge), Emma Bayley (Woodbridge), Nicole Schneider (Platypi), Tiana Anderson (Platypi), Molly Kennedy (Platypi), Teagan Miller (Platypi), Erin Naden (Platypi), Hayley Andrews (Castlereagh), Kayla Hasson (Castlereagh), Maddy Masman (Castlereagh), Tori Canham (Castlereagh), Rebecca Smyth (Goannas), April Townsend (Goannas), Maggie Townsend (Goannas), Alahna Ryan (Goannas), Lily Holmes (Woodbridge), Charlotte Gray (Woodbridge), Macy Morrison (Woodbridge), Taylor Keppie (Woodbridge), Marley Cardwell (Vipers).
