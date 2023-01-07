Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst 12 Hour confirms its support categories

Updated January 8 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE LATEST pieces of a packed on-track program at next month's Bathurst 12 Hour are in place, with a pair of entertaining support race categories locked in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.