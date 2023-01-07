Bathurst 12 Hour confirms its support categories

THE LATEST pieces of a packed on-track program at next month's Bathurst 12 Hour are in place, with a pair of entertaining support race categories locked in.
The popular Combined Sedans tin-top field will return in 2023, to be joined by a large grid of Formula Ford 1600 open wheelers from across Australia, with more than 100 cars to compete across the two categories.
The two race categories will join a packed on-track program that includes plentiful track time for the 12 Hour field and demonstrations from the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team.
The Combined Sedans grid brings together a host of high performance 'tin top' machinery, including both Spaceframe and Chassis Sports Sedans, V8 Touring Cars, Improved Production Cars and more.
Organisers have confirmed another capacity 55-strong field, with key contenders including current NSW Sports Sedan Champion Steven Lacey and his Chevrolet Camaro.
A pair of super-quick Nissan Skyline GTR R32s from Tasmania, to be driven by Brad Sherriff and Liam Hooper, are entered as is the pocket rocket Fiat 124 Sports Sedan to be driven by Brad Shiels.
Geoff Taunton (MARC II) and Paul Boschert (Corvette Sports Sedan) are other likely contenders.
A full-field of 1600cc Kent-Powered Formula Fords will return to the Mountain for the first time since 2019, when the category celebrated their 60th anniversary with a spectacular show at that year's 12-Hour event.
More than 50 cars are entered across the Formula Ford 1600 and historic classes with a broad array of competitors and cars competing.
Among them include English driver Richard Tarling, a multiple winner of major Formula Ford events including the Walter Hayes trophy, the Formula Ford Festival and classic races at Brands Hatch and Silverstone, among others, and a the 2017 Autosport Magazine national driver of the year.
Other notable names competing include John Blanchard in a 1992 Swift, Porsche Carrera Cup ace Nick McBride, noted racer and racing car designer Malcolm Oastler, newly-signed Tickford Super2 driver Elly Morrow and Andrew McInnes in his ex-Russell Ingall Van Diemen RF89.
