HE'S been racing in Nathan Turnbull's stable for less than a month but Zu Hoffen hasn't taken long to make a big impression.
The gelding picked up his second win in five starts since arriving at his new home, with the latest victory coming in Friday night's Bathurst Toyota Pace (1,730 metres).
Zu Hoffen was sent out a $3.20 favourite in the event and lived up to expectations as he steadily pulled clear over the run for home to win by 3.4 metres over Ellen Shannon ($5, Travis Bullock) - the only horse to get remotely close to him.
Turnbull's Tintin In America three-year-old cruised home to still win in a solid 1:57.9 mile rate.
He had led for the entire trip after starting the race from the widest gate and Turnbull's favourite was able to skip away after only a couple of taps from the whip.
Zu Hoffen picked up a victory at Penrith before finishing a disappointing fifth at Dubbo on Boxing Day but he looked a treat in his latest performance.
Turnbull said after a busy schedule of racing for his young horse he was able to get the best out of him again after a short rest.
"He got sent to me late in the season with no form at all and the owner wanted me to try and win a two-year-old race, and we were lucky enough to do that," he said.
"He won on the Thursday at Penrith and then went to Dubbo last start, and it ended up being three runs in the week because he'd race at Goulburn on the Monday, because we were pumping the races into him to try and win that two-year-old race.
"He won the middle one, drew bad in the third one, and I was actually going to scratch because it's probably too much for a baby to go three times in a week. As it was, we just sat back and they just walked and sprinted home, so the run didn't knock him around at all."
Turnbull said it's still a bit early to assess Zu Hoffen's true potential but he's certainly making no complaints about the way he's currently going about things.
"He ran a good time around Penrith as well. I'm not sure how far he'll go but everything he's shown me so far has been really impressive," he said.
"I'm keen to tip him out. He's still a bit green and learning what it's all about. I reckon if we tip him out and give him a spell he could come back and work through his grades."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
