Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Zu Hoffen picks up second win since joining Nathan Turnbull's stable

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE'S been racing in Nathan Turnbull's stable for less than a month but Zu Hoffen hasn't taken long to make a big impression.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.