Following the breath analysis, the teenager was taken to Orange Base Hospital for mandatory testing and then brought back to Orange Police Station, where police say he was charged with five offences: aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - PCA, aggravated driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence, drive with high-range PCA, negligent driving (occasioning grievous bodily harm), and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/ tester.

