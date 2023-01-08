Andre Rossitt embarks on Indonesia tour with Australian Country Under 21s side

WHEN Andre Rossitt caught COVID midway through last year's Hockey Australia Country Championships, and had to miss the remainder of his games, he'd written off any hopes he had of getting the call up to the national under 21s country side.
However, the Bathurst player made a big enough impression over his small sample size of games at the Albany tournament that he finds himself part of the Australian Country Under 21s Indonesia tour, which gets underway on Monday.
Rossitt, 19, will have the opportunity to take on the Indonesian open men's side along with other club sides during the two-week tour.
He was blown away when he'd heard of his inclusion in the Australian team when the squads were announced in August.
"I was only able to play three games because I caught COVID but I luckily still managed to make the team. I was really surprised when my name was called out," he said.
"I'd missed four matches, so I'd played less than half the games. I'd come away from those three games I'd played feeling like I could have played better, so I was very surprised to hear my name.
"I first found out from a friend who called me and I said 'No way'. I couldn't imagine making an Australian team. It's something that I couldn't have even dreamed of.
"I was over the moon about it and stoked for the experience to come."
Over the past few months since his place was confirmed Rossitt has been picking up the intensity and minutes of his training, to help prepare for both the standard of play and the challenging conditions.
"We're away for two weeks playing or training nearly every day. I'm really looking forward to the experience," he said.
"We'll have some club sides to start with and then some national sides. One I'm looking forward to is the game against the Indonesian national side. That should be a great game.
"I've been training quite hard. I've been doing a bit of strength and conditioning, fitness and stick work. I've been going back over some skills as well."
The other NSW selection in the team, Will Searl, is the only member of the Australian side Rossitt is familiar with, while he'll get to know the rest of his teammates over the course of the tour.
The tour kickstarts what is set to be an exciting year of change for Rossitt, who leaves the city to study at Newcastle.
"I'm planning on playing up at Newcastle while studying electrical engineering," he said.
"I've got a club in mind up there, the Tigers. They haven't played in the premier comp for a couple of years now but they're back in it, and they've recruited me for that, so that's exciting."
