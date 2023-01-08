AFTER a little encouragement from family and friends over the Christmas period, a young Bathurst girl is putting her entrepreneurial skills to the test.
Mia Longmuirpearce has always loved braiding hair, and the 16-year-old has decided to offer her skills to the Bathurst community.
Braiding with Mia has all your braiding needs covered, from large braids, to small braids, and even coloured extensions to brighten up your hairstyle.
"I've always wanted to be a hair dresser," Mia said.
"At Christmas, everyone kept telling me that I should start my own business braiding, so I was like, 'Okay'."
Growing up, Mia's mum and aunty used to braid her hair, and this is what sparked her interest in the first place.
They taught her the basics of braiding, and then she learnt new techniques along the way as trends changed and adapted.
Offering different types of braids, different styles and the addition of coloured extensions, Mia has your upstyle for your next event covered.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I've already had a few bookings and I've been practicing on friends and family," she said.
Still being a school student, Mia offers her services on weekends and outside of school hours.
She said she usually asks clients to come to her, but is happy to travel to them if needed. Depending on where the location is.
Mia does all of her advertising via her Facebook and Instagram pages, Braiding with Mia, and encourages anyone with any questions to send her a message.
While she plans to finish her high school education, Mia would love to see her business take off and land her a career in the hairdressing industry one day.
But for now, she is just looking forward to seeing where the business venture leads her to.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.