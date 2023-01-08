REDBACKS claimed an upset win at Country Club Oval on the back of a much needed show of strength from their top order.
Bathurst City's Mick Hutchinson had his best game of the season as he claimed team-best figures of 3-32 before top scoring with 77 as opener.
Warriors won the toss and elected to bat.
Leader in the pl4yer of the season voting, Lachlan Coyte, was again in great touch for Orange City as he hit 55.
Coyte and Lachlan Harper (36) put on 76 runs for the second wicket before Hutchinson cleaned bowled the pair.
The Redbacks order managed to claim several middle order wickets before the Warriors could get going there, but additional knocks from Daniel Burchmore (45) and Tom Markey (32 not out) pushed the hosts past 200.
Clint Moxon (2-60) was the other bowler to pick up multiple scalps.
In response, Hutchinson and fellow opener Cohen Schubert (45) got Redbacks off to an ideal start with a 65 run stand.
Schubert's departure didn't halt the momentum.
Muditha Adikari (53) and Mark Day (30 not out) added partnerships of 77 and 63 alongside Hutchinson in what was the Redbacks' best team batting performance of the season.
Fletcher Rose was the best of the Orange City attack with 2-17.
THE only match of the round that pitted two teams inside the BOIDC top four against one another lived up to its billing.
Orange CYMS were able to keep Rugby Union 13 runs short of their target thanks to great performances from Joey Coughlan (74) and Mac Webster (4-36).
Rugby won the toss and elected to field, and they had Will Oldham (13) out early and Tom Belmonte (0) gone first ball.
However, Coughlan, Dave Neil (42) and Luke Hunter (40) all helped to keep CYMS on track at George Park 1.
Coughlan hit 10 fours and two sixes in his season-high effort against several of his former Bathurst district side teammates.
Sam Macpherson (3-23) was the best of the Rugby attack.
Webster and Lachlan Wykes struck early to have Rugby at 3-24 but Oliver Newton (69) gave the home team's pursuit plenty of life.
He was aided by knocks from two of Rugby's rising talents, Flynn Taylor (43) and Kayne Veney (33), and they kept the required run rate at a steady level.
CYMS' bowling and fielding proved too much to overcome as they bowled Rugby out with 20 balls remaining.
BAILEY Brien's century was the standout performance for the Saints as they claimed an upset win over the second-placed Cavaliers at Wade Park in the grand final rematch.
Brien scored 110 for Pat's and batted out the innings right through until the final ball, producing a great opening stand alongside Andrew Brown (54) before Cooper Brien (32), Derryn Clayton (17) and Adam Ryan (25 not out) all played a part in building their solid total.
The knock from Brien was a well-worked one, with just 48 of the runs coming in boundaries.
He joins brother Cooper and Connor Slattery as the Saints' centurions this season.
The response from Cavaliers was staggered with periods of promise but the Saints remained firmly in control throughout the chase.
Opener Matt Corben (45) and middle order batter Hugh Middleton (54) were great for the hosts but there was very little support for them to find from the rest of their order.
Slattery had an excellent day with the ball as he picked up 3-26 from eight overs.
Bailey Brien backed up from his big day with the bat to take 2-21.
The win has moved the Saints inside the top four was Cavs drop down to third.
HIGHLIGHTS were everywhere to find among City Colts following their massive win over Centrals at Loco Oval.
Henry Shoemark hit 115 for the Colts- outscoring Centrals on his own - while Dave Rogerson took a hat-trick in his five-fer and Josh Toole smashed 63 off just 32 deliveries.
Shoemark blasted 11 fours and eight sixes in his destructive innings as he carried his bat through the 40 overs.
Russ Gardner (51) scored a half century before Toole arrived at the crease with a rapid-fire century, which continues his hot streak of form.
Shashwat Adhikari (30) and Darryl Kennewell (29) made starts with the bat for Centrals while Damien Caughlan (13) was the only other batter to score more than three runs during a disastrous day for the Orange side.
Centrals were still in a marginally competitive position at 4-79 when Rogerson wreaked havoc.
He picked up a hat-trick and then after going one ball without a wicket picked up two more in back-to-back deliveries to complete a stunning rout of the Centrals lower order.
