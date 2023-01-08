Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Butler wins the 2022 Queensland Harness Racing trainers' premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former The Lagoon trainer Jack Butler (left) has been crowned the winner of the 2022 Queensland Harness Racing trainers' premiership. Picture suppiled

EIGHT years after Jack Butler packed up his young family and made the move from The Lagoon to Queensland, he has added a title to his harness racing resume that had seemed an impossibility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.