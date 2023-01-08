EIGHT years after Jack Butler packed up his young family and made the move from The Lagoon to Queensland, he has added a title to his harness racing resume that had seemed an impossibility.
He has been crowned the winner of the Queensland Harness Racing trainers' premiership for season 2022, ending the dominance of Grant Dixon.
As a 21-times Group 1 winning trainer and man who has not only won countless Queensland premierships but national honours as well, Dixon's stable is one that Butler never contemplated beating.
But that's exactly what happened as Butler trained 163 winners for the season.
"Not in a million years did I think I would win it to be honest, you're like taking on the likes of Grant Dixon and Chantal [Turpin] and they've been here forever. Grant has won it for the last 23 years I think, something like that," Butler said.
"It was awesome, a real good feather in the cap. It was a massive thrill for us all, a lot of hard work has paid off.
"We moved up here to try and better ourselves and touch wood, it's worked.
"Best move I ever made, couldn't be happier, but I'll never forget where I've come from, that's for bloody sure, I still barrack for New South Wales in the origin."
Before Butler made the move to Queensland, he was heavily involved with the Bathurst harness racing scene.
He had his own small team, he'd worked for master-trainer driver Steve Turnbull and he'd made an impression in the gig as well.
But Butler wanted to achieve more. He made the move north to Logan Village.
It took hard work but the wins came. He cracked 100 winners for a season as a trainer for the first time and continued to do it.
In season 2021 Butler picked up his first Group 1 win as a trainer thanks to star mare Jeradas Delight.
She won the $100,000 The Golden Girl at the enormous odds of $151 and went on to he named the 2021 Queensland Harness Horse of the Year, the Queensland Aged Pacer of the Year and the Queensland Filly or Mare of the Year.
In 2022 the success continued to come for Butler and as the season unfolded, he thought he might be a chance of winning the Queensland premiership.
That's exactly what happened, Butler finishing with 163 winners to nudge our Turpin (157) and Dixon (153).
It was the seventh season in a row he'd trained more than 100 winners.
"Probably with a couple of months to go we were having a yarn and said 'We could win this you know? We're half a hope here'. We were having a good run.
"It got pretty tight in the end, I ended up winning by six.
"I was foreman for Steve [Turnbull] for a number of years and he done it so many years in a row, you just know how much hard work goes into it. The thrill of it after you do win one, yeah, it's unreal, it's right up there.
"She was a good season that's for sure. Obviously the clientele has gotten bigger and we're working a lot more horses, but it's been great, it's been unreal."
It was also a big season for his daughter Chloe as she cracked 100 wins as a driver for the first time in her career, finishing with 107 victories.
It placed her 10th in the state drivers' premiership and she was the fourth best of the concession drivers.
"That was a proud Dad moment. It's a massive thing to do at any age and she's only 19," Butler said.
"To get that done at her age, I tried forever when I was younger, really, really proud of Chole. She's really stepped up and she loves it."
As for his winners in 2022, Butler said "nothing really stands out."
"I'm just really proud of the whole team. We had some really nice horses and they've done a really good job," he said.
Though Butler and his family are certainly content in Queensland, the trainer is still thinking about success in Bathurst.
He'd love to be able to add a Group 1 Bathurst Gold Crown or Gold Tiara victory to his resume.
"Last year I had one for it [Gold Crown] and he went quite nice, but he ended up having a chipped bone in his fetlock and few other little problems. He only had the one start for the one win," Butler said.
"I've probably got six here now getting ready for the crown and tiara, if they're good enough of course. Touch wood, I'd love to get back down there.
"I'd love to win the Gold Crown of Gold Tiara, don't worry about that."
