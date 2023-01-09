Western Advocate
David Nicholas claims road race silver at the Road National Championships

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Bathurst cyclist David Nicholas, pictured representing Australia, claimed silver in the road race at the Road National Championships.

IT wasn't a continuation of his golden rule, but Bathurst cyclist David Nicholas was still happy to be the silver bullet at the Road National Championships.

