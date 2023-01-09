IT wasn't a continuation of his golden rule, but Bathurst cyclist David Nicholas was still happy to be the silver bullet at the Road National Championships.
On Sunday morning at Buninyong, Nicholas rode his way to a silver medal in the men's C3 Para-Cycling road race at the Road National Championships.
He finished three minutes and 42 seconds behind Queensland's Kyle Willis.
While it was the first time in eight years that Nicholas had not finished the road race with a gold medal around his neck, that he again stood on the podium showed why he is one of Australia's finest para-cyclists.
He said that he was satisfied with his ride.
"I am happy with how I rode," the 31-year-old said.
"It's always a challenging course, but for where I am in my training plan with my targets later in the year, where I am in my training I was happy with the result."
Nicholas had a different build up to the 2023 titles.
In October he rode at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in France, while he then took a week off training in late November.
His break was because he got married to fellow para sport star Emilie Miller.
"Over the week of the wedding I didn't train, I wanted to enjoy the time with Em and our family on the Gold Coast," Nicholas said.
"It actually turned out to be the best day. We had a rain shower in the morning, but the afternoon for the wedding was one of the best days, but it went way too fast."
As had been the case in 2022, Nicholas' biggest rival for the road race was Willis.
The 51 kilometre challenge which lay ahead of them consisted of five laps of a leg burning circuit that featured a 183 metres elevation gain.
Fortunately the 7am start meant they avoided the 31 degrees conditions later in the afternoon, but Nicholas said "it was starting to heat up as we finished our road race".
Willis made his first attack on the third of the 10.2 kilometre laps and continued to be aggressive.
"Kyle launched his attack on the third lap. I stayed with him for the first one, but he saw me struggling and launched another one that I couldn't go with," Nicholas said.
Whereas 12 months earlier Nicholas was able to bridge a 10-second gap Willis put into him, this time the young gun managed to go on with the job.
He crossed the finish line in 1:27.34.
Though it ended a golden streak which Nicholas had been on since 2016, the Bathurst rider was happy to see Willis get his moment of triumph.
"It is always good to see up and coming riders improving, especially Kyle," he said.
"I remember when I first met him, he was only 16 and just starting to ride, so great to see how far he has come."
Nicholas has one more assignment to come at nationals - Tuesday's individual time trial at Mount Helen.
He is the seven-times defending champion in that event.
