A RUNAWAY success for Arimathea and a gutsy front-running performance from Astrolith during Friday's meeting at Orange has given Dean Mirfin added confidence ahead of possible Country Championships bids.
The pair were both sent out as top weights for their races but shouldered the load with style.
Arimathea beat the field by nearly three lengths in the Kennards Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,00 metres) before Astrolith saw off late challenges from Can Do It and Cheap Shot to win the Pirtek Orange Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,280m).
Apprentice jockey Jamie Powell picked up both wins for Mirfin, and had three wins on the day after he also claimed an upset win on Sara Ryan's Light Up My World.
Mirfin said the track condition and his two horse's preferred racing styles worked together beautifully at Towac Park.
"I'm really happy with both horses. They were rated really well in front by Jamie Powell, an Irish apprentice jockey who's come across from Sydney and is in Australia for a couple of months. I think he rode them both beautifully," he said.
"I think the track on the day suited frontrunners and both those horses prefer to race that way. That's their general racing pattern, particularly Arimathea.
"There was another horse that I thought might have been too quick for her at the start but she jumped really well and was able to lead."
Weight was always going to be a major query for Mirfin's pair but the pair showed the sort of class that had earned them the number one saddlecloth.
"I thought Arimathea was clearly the best horse in the race but she had to carry a big weight and she's only a little mare. The weight was the only issue," he said.
"Astrolith had to carry a large weight as well and he was second up after a long spell. I was a little concerned that his fitness at the end of the race may tell but he's a pretty fair horse, and his natural ability got him home."
Arimathea and Astrolith are expected to form part of Mirfin's Country Championships bid next month.
The Central Districts heat of the championships will take place at Mudgee on February 19, and brings together the region's best Class 5 runners for a $150,000 race.
"We've got five that are lining up, including those two," Mirfin said.
"There's Island Press, De Forerunner and Scopics. There's still a lot of water to go under the bridge just yet, but they're the horses with the right sort of benchmarks and the level of horse that we're looking at.
"In two to three weeks we'll have a better idea of where we stand with that group."
It was almost a winning treble for Mirfin on Friday as Ida's Rules finished just a head away from Cumboogle in the On-Trac Ag Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1,000m).
There was more success for Bathurst connections at the meeting when Andrew Ryan's Possibly So got the nod in a photo finish to win the Spanline Class 2 Handicap (1,400m).
It's the second straight success for Ryan's gelding after he won on his home track on December 6.
