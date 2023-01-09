AN expert based at Charles Sturt University Bathurst has echoed a warning issued by the RFS in recent weeks: a nasty bushfire season is still a possibility this summer.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said last month that two years of wet weather - and the associated vegetation growth - meant the state was now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than 10 years.
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding," Mr Bennett said at the time.
Charles Sturt adjunct lecturer in wildfire investigation Richard Woods - who has more than 40 years of experience investigating wildfire cause and prevention - said recent rainfall had resulted in prolific grassland growth in eastern Australia.
He said ongoing rain will maintain a higher level of moisture in grass fuels, but should the rainfall cycles diminish, high temperatures and low humidity will quickly dry out the fuels.
That will increase the risk of rapidly moving grass fires across the eastern states of the country, he said.
"The risk of bushfires in Australia is ever-present," he said.
"Communities must always maintain their vigilance in preparing for fire and this is particularly important when it comes to grass fires.
"Grass fires can ignite easily, rapidly spread and threaten livestock, property and lives."
After a wet spring - including flooding in November in which the Macquarie peaked at 6.64m in the city and the Great Western Highway was cut - Bathurst is now starting to dry out.
The city had only 23 millimetres in December and is forecast to be 30 degrees or above every day over the next seven days, including 32 on Thursday - which, if it eventuates, will be the hottest day of this summer and last summer.
In terms of recent events this fire season, Fire and Rescue and the RFS were called to a blaze in a container at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre in mid-December and both agencies also dealt with a fire on the outskirts of Oberon in late December.
CSU's Mr Woods - who is the director of Wildfire Investigations and Analysis, providing advice and opinion on ignition prevention and the cause of bushfires across Australia and internationally - is urging residents not to become complacent.
He is urging the community to take particular care when using equipment around dry grassland such as mowers or welding or grinding.
"Western Australia has already been impacted by some challenging bushfires this summer. And we have recently seen some grass fires in parts of rural Queensland and NSW as the temperatures have increased," he said.
"This demonstrates the ever-present risk of bushfire in Australia. While the eastern portion of the country is experiencing a reduced bushfire risk so far this fire season, the risk of grass fires is certainly heightened with the combined effect of rainfall and ideal growing conditions leading up to this summer period."
He said preparation is the key to reducing the impact of a grass fire on homes and livestock.
Mr Woods said property owners should follow advice from their fire agencies through readily available bushfire survival plans and farm fire safety plans and said people should be prepared long before the threat of a bushfire or grass fire emerges.
"Experience shows that the time to plan for an emergency is well before the event," he said.
"It is not practical to start planning when a fire is about to impact your property."
Mr Woods, a former police officer who later worked in bushfire management roles in the NSW and ACT Rural Fire Services, retired from the role of deputy chief officer/operations manager of the ACT Rural Fire Service in Canberra in 2019.
He is based at Charles Sturt in Bathurst and lectures in the investigation of wildfire cause and ignition prevention.
