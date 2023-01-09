Western Advocate

Charles Sturt Bathurst adjunct lecturer in wildfire investigation Richard Woods warns this fire season could still be bad

January 9 2023 - 6:00pm
A grass fire at a Piper Street property in October and (inset) Charles Sturt adjunct lecturer in wildfire investigation Richard Woods.

AN expert based at Charles Sturt University Bathurst has echoed a warning issued by the RFS in recent weeks: a nasty bushfire season is still a possibility this summer.

