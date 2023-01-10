AFTER three years of postponements and cancellations, the highly anticipated Rockley Rodeo made a successful return to the arena.
While having to battle COVID and bad weather since the last rodeo in 2019, the stars finally aligned and locals were eager to get a taste of the action.
The Rockley Rodeo returned on Saturday, January 7, and organisers couldn't be happier with how the event went.
"It was perfect weather and we had an excellent crowd," Rockley Rodeo advertising manager Rhyannah Larnach said.
"One of the biggest crowds we've had in years."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Despite a few small hiccups, everything worked out on the day and the event ran smoothly.
Competitors of all ages came from right across NSW to compete in the different categories; the Gary Fitzpatrick Memorial Feature Bull Ride, the open and novice bull rides, saddle bronc and bareback rides, the ladies barrel race and the juvenile steer ride.
"They come from all over NSW," Ms Larnach said.
"For a lot of them this is their livelihood and profession, they just love to travel for all of these events."
The feature of the day - the Gary Fitzpatrick Memorial - gave the locals something to cheer for, with Duramana-based bull rider Hugh Treanor winning the event.
In addition to the action in the arena, spectators were treated to live music, merchandise stalls, food vans and a licensed bar throughout the day.
Ms Larnach thanked everyone for their involvement, especially the Bathurst Lions Club members who helped with the food.
"Thank you to all of our sponsors, the spectators for coming and attending, and all of our competitors," she said.
While a date hasn't yet been confirmed for the next Rockley Rodeo, Ms Larnach said it could potentially be one day in October this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.