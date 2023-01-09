A PASSION for motor sport and the drive to succeed - it is those shared attributes which has led to the biggest moment in the history of Schumacher Motorsport.
It could lead to an even bigger one at Mount Panorama as well.
The Bathurst team has merged with Supercars championship outfit PremiAir Racing to launch an attack for outright honours in this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.
It is the first time PremiAir Racing has ventured into the world of GT3 Racing, while the merger also means Schumacher Motorsport can challenge the world's best teams at Mount Panorama.
Certainly Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher says the merger - the team to be known as Schumacher PremiAir Racing - makes his goal for the 12 Hour clear.
"The goal for us is definitely for an outright result, we don't see any reason not to be going for an outright result here," Schumacher said.
"I have the experience to go for an outright result myself based off last year's 12 Hour of course. It's not like we wouldn't be aiming for that again."
The partnership was formed thanks to the relationship between Brad Schumacher and PremiAir Racing's team principal Peter Xiberras.
They first met when Xiberras was working with Tekno Autosports. Their bond grew from there both through their respective business and their involvement in motor sport.
Schumacher went on to join the GT World Challenge Australia series and currently steers an Audi R8 LMS Evo, while Xiberras owns a two-car team in the Supercars series.
"Naturally our mutual love for motor sport saw us bump into each other more regularly as time went on. Now we've made the arrangement to merge Schumacher Motorsport and PremiAir Racing as one in the world of GT racing," Schumacher said.
"For me I guess it's anything I do, I put 11 out of 10 into everything that I do, I just don't see why anybody wouldn't do that with something they enjoy and for me, I really enjoy doing my racing.
"It's not a chore to do, it's something I genuinely enjoy spending my time and efforts on. I guess that's why Peter and I have come along so far together and to the point where we've merged.
"We're both driven people, we both only like doing something if we're going to do it to succeed, we both have the same opinion that there's no use in doing something half cocked, you should give things the best you can.
"So Peter and I have the same mentality when it comes to success and that's why we decided to go ahead and do this together."
At this stage Schumacher PremiAir Racing is still finalising its driver line-up for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
But Schumacher says he will be sharing the seat of his Audi with quality, experienced drivers.
"We do have a number of options and we will be conducting a test day which will officially determine who we put in the car," he said.
"When we eventually do get to name who we put in the car, it will be an impressive line up."
While the relationship gives PremiAir an avenue into GT racing, it is a massive boost for Schumacher Motorsport as well.
It shows how far the team and Schumacher have come since 2017 when winning the New South Wales Production Sports' State Championship.
"For us it really just increases our resources within the motor sport industry. Over our years we've really built up our brand and a lot of people are aware of Schumacher Motorsport and that's due to the results we've achieved in GT racing," Schumacher said.
"We've built a team with a really good foundation and now having PremAir Racing on board, we get to increase our professionalism.
"We'll get guys on board like Matt Cook to run as our team manager and have a guy like Geoff Slater as our head engineer for the team who's record includes winning the Bathurst 1000, winning the Bathurst 12 Hour, winning the 24 Hours of Daytona, you just don't find guys like this on the street.
"It also brings Peter and the team's vast contacts of sponsorship support."
One of those sponsors is Fuchs Lubricants, which will be the team's major partner for the 12 Hour.
"Peter has been able to bring that sponsor on board for us here at Schumacher Motorsport and that's huge for us moving forward," Schumacher said.
"For us, it's amazing to have them on board. It's the largest independent oil manufacturer in the world. So they're effectively in every country in the world."
Thanks the support of another sponsor, McDonald's, the team will also be raising awareness and funds for Ronald McDonald House.
"We are going to be putting a lot of effort into promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity and pushing for donations," Schumacher said.
"It's a fabulous charity, it helps sick kids and their families get through bad times."
This year's Bathurst 12 Hour runs February 3-5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.