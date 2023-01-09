A MAN allegedly found with unregistered guns in Bathurst has been charged with two offences overnight.
Police were called to reports of an alleged domestic situation between a 34-year-old man and 45-year-old woman in Rocket Street at around midnight on Sunday, January 8.
On arrival, police allegedly found the man and woman arguing and separated them.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A Bathurst police spokesperson said as a result of legislation in relation to firearms and domestic incidents, police proceeded to search the house.
During the search, police allege two unregistered and shortened firearms were found.
Live rounds were also allegedly located in the house.
The man was cautioned and questioned and taken to the Bathurst Police Station, where police say he was charged with the offences of; posses unregistered firearm, and posses ammunition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.