IN 2022, with the COVID-19 restrictions easing, it was a big year for sports in Bathurst.
Most sporting codes returned to their usual fixtures, with the fans returning to the sidelines.
Cricket, Golf, swimming and triathlons were part of the summer months, with soccer, rugby league, union, netball, motocross and motor racing, along with other sporting codes, taking place during the cooler months.
A large gathering of supporters turned out in March for the annual NRL round, this time between the Penrith Panthers playing against the Newcastle Knights.
In April, the annual Anzac Triple Bowls Tournament, was held at the Bathurst Community Bowling Club. The Bathurst 12 Hour race, held at the Mount Panorama circuit was pushed back to May, due to COVID earlier in the year.
In September, at Bathurst's George Park, it was the setting for the Central West AFL grand final, which saw the Bathurst Bushrangers prevail in a nail biting finish against the Bathurst Giants.
Scroll through the photos above to see some of the highlights from the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.