Western Advocate

Car left in drive crashes into fence at Stewart and Keppel Streets intersection

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Car left in drive with handbrake off rolls across Stewart Street highway into a fence. Picture supplied

A RUNAWAY car veered across the Stewart Street highway and into a fence, after the vehicle was not secured properly after being parked on Sunday afternoon.

