A RUNAWAY car veered across the Stewart Street highway and into a fence, after the vehicle was not secured properly after being parked on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to a property at the Stewart and Keppel streets intersection at around 3pm on January 8, following reports that a car had crashed through a fence.
The 85-year-old owner of the white Subaru Forester parked the car on the opposite side of the highway and got out, but the vehicle was left in drive and the handbrake was not on.
Police say the car then rolled away on its own, veering along the lanes of the highway before colliding with a fence on Keppel Street.
The car is estimated to have only been travelling at a low speed of around 10 kilometres per hour, with no one in it.
Police say no one was injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
The car, and the fence were `both extensively damaged in the incident, with inquiries into the matter still underway.
