BATHURST'S under 16s district side are hoping their their recent game against the Randwick Petersham Green Shield can become an annual fixture on the cricket calendar.
The match at Kensington Oval on Thursday was an opportunity for both squads to get some extra minutes in the legs before their respective seasons got back underway.
The game initially came about from a connection between the two districts formed by Bathurst 16s coach Mike Mitchell and his son Ben, who is the current Poidevin-Gray skipper for the Sydney club.
Randwick Petersham ended up putting on 244 runs and Bathurst's reply was halted due to rain.
Liam Cain was a standout performer for Bathurst on the day with bowling figures of 3-10 from his five overs, which included two maidens.
"Randwick, when I spoke to them about our district side that I co-coach with Bill Hall, said that were interested in trying to build up a relationship. We played their Green Shield side and it worked really well for us," he said.
"They were wonderful setting it all up for us. It was great for our boys because ... there were 290 kids who tried out for that Randwick under 16s side, so while we were outclassed it was still a great experience for them.
"Randwick didn't play their fastest bowler but they did have the NSW under 15s spinner in their side, so the boys got to face him.
"They've said going forward each year that they'd be happy for us to send down a side. We've seen a lot of Bathurst players go on to play for Randwick, so the club has built up a strong relationship with Bathurst in the past."
Paul Toole is among those Bathurst players who enjoyed match time with Randwick Petersham, where he became the club's first grade opening batter.
This season's Randwick Petersham Green Shield side remains unbeaten through their opening three games.
Mitchell said it's great for the Bathurst side to get an idea of the level of cricket that the Green Shield provides.
"The big thing for them was the opportunity for them to see where their cricket is at. This Randwick side are very handy, and they won again on Sunday," he said.
"It fits well during the holiday break and the test series in on, so anyone who wants to go down can go to that game or any Twenty20s that are on.
"It was an opportunity for the boys and I know there are a few of them that are the right age to play Green Shield next year if they want to. Each club are able to take two country players, and I know some of our boys trialled for it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.