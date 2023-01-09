AN almost $3 million redevelopment of a tourist attraction in the region has opened almost a year after it was closed to the public.
The $2.94 million upgrade to the visitor facilities at the summit of Mount Canobolas, near Orange, includes a new visitor car park.
National Parks and Wildlife Service area manager Fiona Buchanan said the upgrade has made the views from the top of the mountain more accessible for everyone.
"We know taking a trip to the summit is a favourite pastime of locals and visitors alike, attracting around 75,000 visitors annually, peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic at around 200,000 visits," Ms Buchanan said.
"The summit has a new lookout, new accessible amenities and pathways, new cultural interpretation and educational signage, and a new visitor car park including two accessible car parks and two bus bays.
"It also includes a stunning ground mosaic based on the work of local Aboriginal artist Mick Crook."
Ms Buchanan said the summit upgrade followed recent improvements to the Walls lookout (a wide viewing platform looking east towards Orange was added and parking was improved) and Towac picnic area.
"The visitor facilities at Mount Canobolas were first built in 1974 and the redevelopment is ensuring National Parks and Wildlife Service can sustainably manage increasing numbers of people coming to enjoy this spectacular reserve," she said.
"People come to Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area to bushwalk, camp, bird watch and exercise in a spectacular setting on Orange's doorstep.
"Our improvements are ongoing. The next project will be the $350,000 upgrade of the Federal Falls Walk set to be completed next year."
National Parks and Wildlife Service says its latest research shows that visitors to national parks contribute more than $215 million to the Orange economy annually and generate more than 600 direct and indirect jobs for the region each year.
In another direction from Bathurst, the NSW Government recently provided an update on its plans for an eco-tourism and adventure project near Lithgow.
The plans include Australia's longest zip line, an elevated canyon walk and a "via ferrata" protected rock-climbing route employing steel cables, rungs or ladders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.