A FIREFIGHTING aircraft is on standby and hazard reduction permits suspended as the RFS mitigates any bushfire risks while a heatwave hits the region.
Bathurst is expected to hit a high of 31 degrees on Tuesday, followed by a further high of 32 on Thursday, placing the emergency services on alert.
NSW Rural Fire Service Operational Officer with the Chifley Lithgow team, Brett Taylor, said the RFS would respond with "a heightened level" to any fires in the next couple of days.
"We would certainly put a few more trucks on it that we normally would," he said.
"That is standard anyway when the fire levels and fire danger ratings increase.
"We certainly have a heavier response to those jobs because of the greater chance of them becoming unpredictable."
Officer Taylor said current fuel loads in the region are another factor in the equation.
"Certainly, fuel loads in grasslands are very high," he said.
"Of course, we've had lots of rain and from the drought from a couple of years ago a lot of farmers are still low on stock, so certainly the grass is a major concern for us.
"The grass is also now starting to cure and dry off," he said, which adds to the risk.
"Cured grass, yellow grass, browned off grass or wheat paddocks or whatever they may be certainly burn a lot easier and burn with a lot more intensity as well," he said.
In response to the heatwave, he said the RFS has notified all brigades of the heightened fire ratings.
"We've also got aircraft on standby out of Cowra; the aircraft are there as part of the RFS bigger picture.
"We've also got the Fire Control Centre pre-planned as well; there are plans in place so if it did happen, we can go straight from day-to-day business into an operational mode."
He said the Bureau of Meteorology isn't expecting much of a northwesterly wind this week, which is positive news.
"I guess that is a good thing, but certainly there is going to be wind, just not from the nor-west that I can see; but the heightened temperature, the lower humidity and higher fuel loads are certainly elevating our fire rating.
"If we had north-west winds, it would elevate the fire danger rating even more."
On Monday afternoon fire crews were called to a grassfire on Limekilns Road, approximately one acre in size.
Upon arrival at the scene, crews reported that the fire was heading in a northern direction through dry, long grass.
They got straight to work trying to get the fire under control and were able to have it contained within an hour.
With the hot weather expected to last well into the week officer Taylor's advice for the community this week is to exercise caution.
"Have a look at what you're doing: is it going to be a source of ignition?
"That's our biggest concern.
"If you're doing any activity outside, is that likely to start a fire - from mowing your lawn to doing slashing, using grinders or welders or those type of things. Just think about what you're doing and the likelihood of that starting a fire.
"If you're camping, keep an eye on campfire, and the fire danger ratings.
"Campfires are still allowed at the moment, there is no total fire ban, but certainly over the next couple of days all our permits have been suspended.
"So if you are doing any hazard reduction works around the property, you're not allowed to do those at the moment."
He also urged people to check fire danger ratings and have the Fires Near Me app on their phone.
"That will tell you when there is a fire in our area - there is notification, it will ping and you can put your bushfire survival plan into action from that information," he said.
"And remember, if you see fire, if you see smoke, even if you're unsure, call triple-0."
