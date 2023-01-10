Western Advocate

Aircraft is on standby and hazard reduction permits suspended as the RFS mitigates bushfire risks as a heatwave hits the region.

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
PREPARED: NSW Rural Fire Service operational officer Brett Taylor. PICTURE: File

