HAPPY new year to our readers and thank you to the editorial staff at the Western Advocate and many friends who have asked me to continue writing Rural Notebook each Thursday.
A crystal ball guess at prospects for 2023 may be interesting and it may also be quite wrong:
JANUARY is an ideal time to consider why we enjoy living in the Central Tablelands.
Top suggestions must be the temperate climate and lots of jobs for everyone who wants to work, including plenty of rural jobs on properties and with contractors.
The crisp morning air is a feature of living up here on the Shelf, and a long-time reader tells me that Bathurst people have cold hands and warm hearts.
Our towns and country cities are great places to rear families, featuring great schools, a first-class university, plenty of work opportunities and all the sport opportunities we could want.
Many of us have had to travel to Orange or Sydney environs for specialist medical services, but this will hopefully change with a new private hospital in central Bathurst hopefully attracting specialists to the facility.
THE new year commences with lots of flood damage to districts such as Menindee, Renmark and the lower Darling as rivers spread across traditional floodplains.
There have been severe crop losses in many districts, but others have put in huge efforts to harvest viable crops and hay in spite of all the problems.
There must be really serious livestock losses as higher ground is hard to find when Australia experiences its flood years.
During the Christmas, new year break, we saw monsoon rains spread across the Top End in the Kimberley ranges and record floods must have caused very big cattle losses.
WE haven't seen any summer days to this stage, but all of our regular grasses have matured and dried off.
This means that we put our slashers, angle grinders, welders and chainsaws in the workshop from about 8am to 8pm on most days.
The greatest shame would be to start a fire that damaged our neighbours' pastures and infrastructure.
Underneath all the long, dry grass is an understorey of bright green summer grass and a lot of trefoil and sub clover.
This is probably creating an ideal breeding ground for the deadly Barber's Pole Worm and every sheep breeder will be alert for problems.
THERE has been a lot of Lorelmo Merino blood used in our district during the past four decades and no doubt some breeders will make their choice of breeding sires at this year's sale at Walcha on January 30.
Respected sheep classer Bill Walker from Murray Bridge, South Australia has been employed as stud classer in recent times and his influence should continue the SRS-type breeding strategy that Lorelmo has been regarded for.
Our former sheep services team always regarded the Lorelmo blood flocks of Richard and Rhonda Bloomfield, Greg and Gai Emms and Peter Arden at Lyndhurst as being leaders in the wool industry in our district.
TWO ladies who have had lifetime connections to Bathurst's rural industry passed away near Christmas.
Marlene Brilley and her husband Tony were known across the west for their leather goods that they marketed at shows and markets for many years. Tony was well regarded as a quality shearer.
Norma Carrig and her husband Russell conducted the "Illawong" property at O'Connell for decades and she supported him as he taught sheep and wool at Bathurst Technical College. Norma was in her 99th year.
Both ladies will be remembered by their wide circle of friends for their pleasant dispositions and their willingness to help others.
A HANDFUL of new year resolutions:
THERE was a young lady from Stawell
Wore a newspaper dress to a ball
But her garb caught on fire
And burnt her entire
Front pages, sports section and all.
***
A PARAPROSDOKIAN is a sentence with an unexpected ending: "Dad, can you tell me what an eclipse is?" No sun.
***
A NEW cafe is called Karma. You get what you deserve.
LET'S make the new year happy with a song for the week. Wooden Heart by Elvis can be found on Google or Spotify.
