A COUPLE who met while competing at the Para-Cycling World Championships were married in the grounds of the Gold Coast's stunning Sheraton Grand Mirage recently.
Emilie Miller, a dual para-sport international wed one of Australia's greatest para-cyclists David Nicholas at Surfers Paradise in late November, 2022.
Emilie is the daughter of Donna and Clayton Miller, and David the son of Jodie and David Nicholas.
Abigail Miller and Mia Miller assisted Emilie in the roles of bridesmaid and maid of honour, while Nick Formosa and Alistair Donohoe were groomsman and best man respectively.
The wedding took place in the lavish grounds of the Sheraton Grand Mirage with the reception also held there.
The couple, who met at the 2015 Para-Cycling World Championships where they were on the Australian team together, enjoyed a honeymoon on the Gold Coast and have made their home in Bathurst.
