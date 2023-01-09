Western Advocate

Emilie Miller, a dual para-sport international wed one of Australia's greatest para-cyclists David Nicholas in Surfers Paradise in late November, 2022.

January 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A COUPLE who met while competing at the Para-Cycling World Championships were married in the grounds of the Gold Coast's stunning Sheraton Grand Mirage recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.