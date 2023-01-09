CRITERIUM racing at the Bathurst Cycling Club made its way onto the velodrome on Sunday and it was Scott James who rode literally rings around the competition in the combined A and B grade event.
James timed his final sprint to perfection to beat home Mark Windsor and first female rider home Ebony Robinson by a comfortable margin.
David Reece and Ray Thorn rounded out the top five.
The C grade and D/E grade races were taken out by Mick Foran and David Hyland respectively.
Windsor said criterium racing on a velodrome instead of a closed circuit track, such as the Sulman Park course at Mount Panorama, offers a different sort of challenge.
"It can be quite tactical and it's a good bit of fun. We've been doing it a little bit more in recent times and it's almost like a return back to the past in some respects, because that's how the club used to do a lot of its racing when it first started in the 1800s," he said.
"A lot of endurance events used to be done on the Sportsground, which was a wonderful piece of road to use when roads were mostly for horses.
"We can still get limited access to the Mount, but there's a lot of other sport up there. We're lucky to have facilities like that, but we still don't have that speciality off-road course which was on program to be at the bike park.
"We'll get it one day but in the meantime this is something we can use. It's not ideal but it allows us to safely run these sorts of events."
No moves off the front were able to stick in Sunday's top grade race and it wasn't until the later stages where James made his winning move.
James managed to put a lap on some of his A/B grade rivals and had nearly half a lap on Windsor by the time he crossed the finish line.
"It was a nice effort from Scott James to make the right move at the right time to take an impressive win," Windsor said.
"There were lots of attacks but none were sticking. It's a matter of going when everyone stalls and you get them thinking 'I'm not going to chase that'. That's when you get that winning lead, and once you get that lead it's hard to chase it back.
"What shocked us was how quickly he was able to get off the front. We were all guilty of underestimating him, to be honest, because once he got away he rode incredibly strongly.
"The attacks beforehand were wearing the field down and he was able to save his energy."
