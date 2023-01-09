Western Advocate
Scott James rides clear of his rivals to win Bathurst Cycling Club's criterium event

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:00pm
CRITERIUM racing at the Bathurst Cycling Club made its way onto the velodrome on Sunday and it was Scott James who rode literally rings around the competition in the combined A and B grade event.

