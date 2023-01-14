YEARS of training and travelling all boiled down to eight seconds for a Bathurst-based bull rider, who recently secured a very sentimental victory in the arena.
After being on the rodeo scene for around a decade now, Hugh Treanor was successful in taking out the feature event at the Rockley Rodeo on Saturday, January 7 - the Gary Fitzpatrick Memorial Bull Ride.
It was the first time the 24-year-old had participated in the event, which is something that has been on his bucket list for quite a while.
Gary Fitzpatrick was a Rockley local and was always heavily involved with the rodeo.
His son Brett now has the feature memorial ride held at the annual rodeo in honour of his father.
Having known the Fitzpatrick family for a long time made the win even more sentimental for Mr Treanor.
The bull rider has wanted to compete in the memorial ride for a long time and was excited to not only get a run in the event but to take home the winning buckle as well.
"I've known the Fitzpatricks since I've been rodeoing and they're good people and it does make it a bit more exciting to win it," he said.
"This is one of my favourite wins because this memorial bull ride, it's pulled out of a hat who gets on.
"I've tried to get on one a few times and this is my first time I've been able to ride for it. It's a good little bull ride and it's something I've wanted to ride in for a while, since I've been in open ranks."
Mr Treanor began riding when he was about 13-years-old, and has climbed the ranks at the Rockley Rodeo since competing in the steer rides as a young teenager.
Growing up on a family farm, Mr Treanor has always been around livestock.
When one of his brothers traded riding horses for riding steers, Mr Treanor wanted to do the same, and he hasn't looked back since.
"We had a family farm, I've always been on horses, been around showing cattle and always been around livestock, which is something that we wanted to do," Mr Treanor said.
"I was about 13 when I started riding, for the first couple of years I just did local shows and when I started getting on novice bulls and then to open bulls, that's when I started travelling."
Mr Treanor tries to travel as much as he can, competing in bull rides around NSW and even interstate.
He spent one year living and competing in Western Australia in 2018, and was thrilled to win a title during his time there.
Between competing at rodeos and attending practice days to fine-tune his skills, Mr Treanor lives and breathes the rodeo life.
He hopes to continue to travel and win as many competitions as possible and enjoy his bull riding career for as long as he can.
"I just love the sport and the people that you get around," Mr Treanor said.
"I just do it because I love doing it."
Mr Treanor thanked his sponsor - Clayton Western & Outdoors at Georges Plains.
The family-run business sells a range of country-styled clothing, hats, belts, locally hand-crafted products like hat stands and mirrors, and more.
Mr Treanor said without the sponsorship he wouldn't be able to travel and make a career doing what he loves.
