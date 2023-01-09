Mitchell Conservatorium's second concert grand piano, Yamaha C3E, is in need of a major refurbishment and a grant announced this week will see it returned to concert standard.
Deputy Premier, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin announced Mitchell Conservatorium will benefit from $22,000 in funding thanks to the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
The conservatorium's second Concert Grand piano, Yamaha C3E, is one of 82 projects sharing in a total of $11.7 million funding under the second round of Minor Works and Equipment Projects. These projects are the latest to receive funding as part of the $72 million Creative Capital initiative launched in 2021.
Executive Director at Mitchell Conservatorium Andrew Smith said that Bathurst welcomed the investment to improving arts and cultural venues to be fit-for-purpose for the community, enhancing access and supporting the local economy.
"This funding will help us deliver state-of-the-art improvements and ensure our local audiences and visitors enjoy high quality cultural experiences. I am delighted the NSW Government has made this possible for Bathurst," Mr Taylor said.
Deputy Premier, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said this was great news for the music community of Bathurst.
"This funding will give local musicians the resources necessary to showcase the talent to our local community," Mr Toole said.
"This investment in cultural infrastructure in Bathurst is recognition of the valuable role arts and culture plays in the community."
Minister Franklin said this Creative Capital funding will pay dividends for the community of Bathurst by delivering a much-needed facility upgrade.
"The NSW Government's $72 million Creative Capital program aims to boost equity and access to arts and culture facilities for the people of NSW. With 165 projects across the state, more people will have access to top-class arts and cultural experiences."
"It's projects like this in Bathurst that will see the many museums, galleries, performance spaces and Aboriginal Cultural Centres and Keeping Places across NSW be venues their communities can continue to be proud of," Mr Franklin said.
