Western Advocate

Mitchell Conservatorium's grand piano to get a $22,000 refurbishment

Updated January 10 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIANO TUNE: Member for Bathurst and Mitchell Conservatorium Executive Director Andrew Smith. Picture: Supplied.

Mitchell Conservatorium's second concert grand piano, Yamaha C3E, is in need of a major refurbishment and a grant announced this week will see it returned to concert standard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.