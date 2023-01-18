A NEW book takes a new look at a natural wonder south of Bathurst.
After more than five years of work, the Metropolitan Speleological Society has released Abercrombie Caves.
Project co-ordinator Beth Little acknowledges the Abercrombie Caves' closure for almost a year now (due to two major flood events in the past 12 months) makes for an awkward timing for the book, but says the subject is worthy of examination.
According to Ms Little, five publications over 85 years have covered the Abercrombie Caves area, but most didn't cover all of its facets.
She says the Metropolitan Speleological Society has sought to rectify this deficit and cover everything from the natural environment to the abundant wildlife to the historic relics to the opportunities for exploration and adventure in the caves.
"Included are chapters covering the Wiraduri connection to Abercrombie Caves, early European exploration and impacts of the gold rush, together with the development of the area for tourists," she said.
"Whether a caver or curious visitor, it cannot be denied that karst areas [an area of land made up of limestone] hold a certain magic in their landform which sometimes provides a hint of the mysterious caves below.
"At Abercrombie, the most striking feature is the enormous arch, reputed to be the largest in the southern hemisphere.
"Together with the connected side caves, there are also a series of smaller horizontal caves in the nearby bluffs, and the surrounding karst environment is dotted with caves and dolines [a hollow or basin]."
READ ALSO:
The book contains chapters about cave formation, mineralogy, geology, and the challenges of managing karst areas, according to Ms Little, as well as basic cave descriptions and a selection of cave maps.
"It is hoped that this book will be enjoyed by visitors, students and cavers alike," she said.
"It should add to the visitor experience and provide a resource to ignite a passion for caves and further education about cave conservation."
Ms Little said the book is available online at Abercrombie Book (mssadventure.org.au).
It's been a tough 12 months for Abercrombie Karst Conservation Reserve (which contains Abercrombie Caves), which is just south of Trunkey Creek on the Goulburn Road, between Bathurst and Crookwell.
The site was closed when it was damaged in early 2022 by what was described at the time as "the worst flooding in 70 years" and was then affected by a second flood last year.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service told the Western Advocate recently that the closure of the reserve "will be extended until work is completed and the site is safe for visitors", but did not provide a date for when that work is expected to be completed.
An NPWS spokesperson said visitors should monitor the NPWS alerts website for up-to-date information on opening and closures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.