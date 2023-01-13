Western Advocate

Bathurst Rail Action chairman John Hollis commends repair work on Blue Mountains line, but says upgrades needed

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
January 14 2023 - 4:30am
Bathurst Rail Action chairman John Hollis (inset) and repair work on part of the Blue Mountains line after a freight train derailment in December. Main picture supplied

BATHURST Bullet passengers haven't lost faith in the service to Sydney despite two major problems on the line in the past six months.

