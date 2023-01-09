Five things we learned from round nine of BOIDC

CRICKET is back and many Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket players didn't need any time at all to shake off the holiday rust on Saturday.
There were centuries and stunning performances with the ball to be found across both cities in round nine.
Let's take a look at what we learned from the first weekend back since the Christmas break...
HE'S too good to not produce at least one performance like that during the season.
It was really an inevitability as to when Joey Coughlan would put on a big score for Orange CYMS after his move to the club this season from Bathurst City.
The former Redbacks skipper had seen several of his CYMS teammates doing big damage with the bat and he was able to join in on the action with a 74 in the win against Rugby Union on Saturday.
But it's not like this performance came out of nowhere.
Coughlan reached the 30s twice over the course of his three previous games and was starting to find his rhythm before the Christmas break.
After early stumbles for Will Oldham and Tom Belmonte on Saturday the pressure was on Coughlan, especially in a match against several of his former Bathurst district teammates, but he responded well to produce what would end up being a match-winning knock.
There's lots to love about the way the CYMS top order have played this season.
IT'S still going to take a big run of results for one team, or an outright success, to disrupt the competition's top three of ORC, Orange CYMS and Cavaliers.
Even after their loss to St Pat's Old Boys on Saturday Cavaliers still have an 11 point gap over the Saints, while the Bathurst club leapt over Rugby Union into the fourth spot.
Victories for Bathurst City and City Colts in the latest round have ensured that the fight for finals spots remain intense.
Just eight points now separate fourth through to eighth in the competition.
St Pat's Old Boys (32), Rugby (31), Orange City (29), City Colts (25) and Bathurst City (24) could all completely shuffle positions in the space of a single week.
It's probably a little early to go on 'quotient watch', which will come into factor in the case of a tie, but the Warriors (0.572) might want to try and turn that around, since they lag behind the rest of their rivals there.
St Pat's (1.746) did themselves a lot of favours in that regard with their big win over Cavs.
THE pen is hovering above Centrals, ready to put a strike through their name for 2022-23.
We're not willing to do that just yet - knowing that more two day games are still to come - but a loss in the first of those games in round 11 will surely mean it's over for the boys in red.
It's a rough position that Centrals find themselves in.
Things are difficult enough when you're trying to fight your way out of the wooden spoon spot, but especially so when all eight of your rivals still have finals realistically on their radar.
It could come to a point over the next few weeks where the main motivator for Centrals is just to play spoiler but they'll no doubt fight hard to ensure that's not the case.
The ride through the BOIDC since the competition's return has been a rough one for Centrals.
CITY Colts' first grade side have been keen to put on a show at their revamped home ground this season but missed out on doing that during their first two games at the venue, due to rain.
Their round one game against ORC didn't even get underway while the round three match against Orange CYMS ended halfway through the visitors' innings.
But on Saturday the weather was on their side and Colts put Centrals to the sword with a 261-run performance.
They then rolled Centrals for 81 to finally enjoy a taste of victory at their home ground after a long wait.
Colts will get two more matches at their home ground before finals arrive.
They're certain to be big games as well.
In round 12 they meet Orange City - the club they faced in the first round of last year's finals - before they host Cavaliers in the last round of the regular season.
IN our recent 'Six Bathurst batters to watch over the back half of the BOIDC season' column there was mention of how important it would be for the Bathurst City top order as a whole to produce team efforts in order to reach finals.
Well, if Saturday's win is any indication then Redbacks might be taking big strides in that area.
The entire Bathurst City top order of Cohen Schubert, Mick Hutchinson, Muditha Adikari and Mark Day all scored at least 40 runs in what was one of the best collective top order efforts of the season.
Redbacks have found themselves needed to rely on some middle order performances too often during this season so Saturday's six wicket win will be a revitalising moment for the whole squad.
Hutchinson's leading bowling effort of 3-32 also highlights what a prized pick up he's been for Bathurst City after he came across from the folded Centennials Bulls first grade squad.
Bathurst City now have to serve the bye before the come back for the remaining two day fixtures, where they'll take on St Pat's Old Boys in a big game.
Will the top order be able to carry across that form over the break? We'll wait and see.
