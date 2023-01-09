Those concerned about the use of grazing land near Bathurst for development of a much needed local solar farm (which will include grazing) should also focus their efforts on Bathurst destroying very productive river flats, and basalt soil orchards on Mount Panorama, to build car parks.
The loss of many hundreds of hectares of very productive land on the Belubula headwaters for a gold mine should also be a focus of their concerns.
