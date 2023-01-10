AN annual calendar has given a nice boost to Bathurst Community Transport to start off the new year.
Moodies Pharmacy compiles and prints a calendar each year, which is then offered to customers for a small donation.
Business manager Alex Wood said that the decision was made to give the donations to Bathurst Community Transport, something customers were keen to support.
"We just did a gold coin donation selling out 2023 calendar for the customers and everyone was very generous this year and very happy when we said it was for Bathurst Community Transport," she said.
Over $100 was raised and is being donated to the community organisation, which supports eligible community members by offering transport around Bathurst, to the regional centres of Orange, Lithgow, Dubbo and Katoomba, and trips to Sydney.
Ms Wood said it was "absolutely amazing" to be able to support the work it does.
"A lot of people, especially our customers, would rely on this transport," she said.
Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre said she had no idea Moodies Pharmacy was collecting donations until they contacted her to say how much had been raised.
"I was just so amazed when they rang and said they'd done that," she said.
"... It was a lovely surprise to have them tell us they did that."
She said she was grateful to receive the donation.
It will be used to support the work the organisation's volunteers doing in driving clients around the city and beyond.
"We're using it to fit our volunteer driver's office and new shed," Ms Akre said.
Bathurst Community Transport currently has 24 volunteer drivers, but more are always needed.
For more information about the organisation, visit www.bctg.com.au.
