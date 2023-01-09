Western Advocate

RFS crews respond to grass fire on Limekilns Road, near Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
The NSW Rural Fire Service have responded to a grass fire at Limekilns. File picture

CREWS from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) are currently on the scene of a grass fire at Limekilns, approximately 30 kilometres north-east of Bathurst, which they have now managed to contain.

