CREWS from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) are currently on the scene of a grass fire at Limekilns, approximately 30 kilometres north-east of Bathurst, which they have now managed to contain.
The RFS was alerted to the fire at 2656 Limekilns Road just after 3.30pm on Monday and responded with seven fire trucks.
Jordan Jobson, operational officer for the RFS Chifley/Lithgow Team, described the blaze as a "small running grass fire" that was approximately an acre in size.
Upon arrival at the scene, crews reported that the fire was heading in a northern direction through dry, long grass.
They got straight to work trying to get the fire under control and were able to have it contained by 4.30pm.
Mr Jobson said that there was no immediate threat to lives or property.
"RFS are working with the local farmers in the area with water units to deal with the fire," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
