A TICKET to the Indoor Hockey Women's World Cup and a national bronze medal - it's certainly been a happy new year for Tamsin Bunt.
It has helped to make up for a disappointing end to 2022 as well.
In late December when the 12-player Australian Indoor women's team for the 2023 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup was announced, Bunt's name was not on the list.
That came less a month after she "shattered" her thumb playing at the state championships.
But with the new year came better news for the Bathurst hockey talent.
She impressed for the New South Wales State side which finished third at the Hockey Australia Open Indoor Championships in Brisbane and was promoted to a travelling reserve for the national side.
It means she will head to the World Cup, which will be played in Pretoria, South Africa, from February 5.
"I went to the last World Cup in Berlin, then obviously I was extremely shocked not to be selected for this one initially, but the trial was like three weeks after I broke my thumb," Bunt said.
"I was very disappointed and pretty shocked to miss out, but now I've been named travelling shadow so I can go away.
"I can do all the practice matches, all the training and be ready to go if someone is injured or sick. I think it's a bit of a blessing I've now been called into the squad.
"It is a long tour, we have four practice matches beforehand and six training sessions, so you just never know, you have to be ready for anything."
The 33-year-old will attend a three-day camp with the national side at the end of the month before flying out to South Africa on January 29.
If she gets time it will add to the national indoor caps she earned at the 2018 Indoor World Cup, touring Europe in 2017 and taking on Singapore in 2013.
By February the thumb injury which hampered her at last December's trials should be healed. She already showed at the national titles it will not hold her back.
"I was very happy, I had just come back from breaking my finger at state champs at the end of the year," Bunt said of her efforts for the NSW State side.
"I shattered my thumb and had to have emergency surgery and spent two days in hospital. I had nail-bed removal surgery - it was an unbelievably nasty injury.
"The nail fully came out, so I had the nail taken off, all the stitches and stuff done underneath to repair it, and they glued the nail back down.
"Because I was playing on an injured thumb I just said to myself I wanted to play for enjoyment, obviously I wanted to produce for the team, but I wanted to enjoy myself and I was very, very happy with how I played."
Bunt and her NSW State team-mates sat on top of the ladder after the round phase of the national championships.
They drew 2-all with eventual gold medallists Western Australia and beat Queensland (7-6), Tasmania (4-1) and Victoria (1-0) as well ACT (14-2) and the NSW Blues (1-0).
That all NSW battle featured three Bathurst players with sisters Sarah White and Jess Watterson lining up for the Blue side.
"They always do play well, it doesn't matter what game it is or what tournament, they always play their best hockey," Bunt said of the sisters.
"They're just trying every second of the game and putting in such a big effort. They're always playing with such heart those two girls."
The ACT side had familiar faces in it as well - Bunt's husband Jye coached and her sister Rebecca Lee played.
"It was a bit interesting playing against them and we did end up getting a big scoreline against them. I think just everything clicked for us and Jye said his team didn't stick to their game plan because we put them under the pump," Bunt said.
"But other than that big loss against us, they did really, really well for an ACT team. They had a few draws, they had a few wins, if it wasn't for the big loss against us they would've been in the semi-finals, it was just due to goal difference.
"They ended up winning their fifth and sixth place playoff against the NSW Blue side."
Bunt and her NSW State side advanced to the semi-finals where they met Victoria. It was one of the matches of the tournament.
"It was a bit of a thriller of a game, we were extremely disappointed that we did unfortunately lose that match," Bunt said
"It was 3-all with a few minutes to go, we decided to take our keeper off to push for the win, but they ended up getting a late goal.
"We really pushed for the win, you can't sort of leave it to come down to shootouts, shootouts are another completely different ball game."
That 4-3 loss meant NSW State met Queensland in the battle for bronze.
Bunt's side opened scoring in the ninth minute and from that point onwards did not surrender its lead, going on to win 5-3.
"That was a really good game, we really wanted to come out strong, there was no way we weren't going to win that," Bunt said.
"We said to each other 'We're not leaving here without the bronze', so we just fought hard and knew what we had to do. I think we knew we should have been in the gold medal match, but we were happy to get away with the bronze."
