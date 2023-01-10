Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tamsin Bunt claims is added to Australia's Indoor Hockey Women's World Cup squad

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 10 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst talent Tamsin Bunt and her NSW team-mates celebrate after a goal at the national championships. Picture by Hockey NSW

A TICKET to the Indoor Hockey Women's World Cup and a national bronze medal - it's certainly been a happy new year for Tamsin Bunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.