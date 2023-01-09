"WE are only in it to win it."
That is the approach that Brad Schumacher is taking for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour following the union of his Schumacher Motorsport team with PremiAir Racing.
While Schumacher has three prior starts in the Bathurst 12 Hour, including driving for the factory-supported Audi Customer Sport Racing team in 2022, this year shapes as a huge moment for him.
Linking with Supercars championship team PremiAir Racing and the recent upgrades to make his Audi R8 LMS Evo current specification, gives Schumacher the belief he can take it to the international raiders.
"This is the first time that anybody from the greater Central West would be entering a team in the outright category of the Bathurst 12 Hour," the Bathurst driver said.
"It's a history-book type of thing.
"It's never fun being at the back of the field, even coming second you're the first loser in my eyes, but once you get to this level of international racing, in particular a race that goes for 12 hours, starting in the dark and going around a circuit that's as difficult as Mount Panorama, it's an achievement to just finish that race.
"That's certainly not our goal though, our goal is to go there and win."
Schumacher has previously stood on the Bathurst 12 Hour podium. In his debut appearance at the enduro in 2019 he earned a class C podium racing for Ginetta Australia.
The following year he drove alongside Geoff Taunton, Bayley Hall and Warren Luff in a MARC Cars Mustang and placed third in class.
In 2022 Schumacher was hoping for outright glory with the Audi Customer Sport Racing team. They started from second on the grid but ultimately finished fourth after a driver-time breach.
All those experiences have helped make Schumacher a better driver and that his own team now gets a chance to tackle the renowned international enduro is proof that hard work can pay off.
Hard work and determination - he continued to drive even after a horror crash at Mount Panorama in 2018 when hitting the wall at turn two at close to 250km/hr.
"It doesn't matter where you're from, I don't think that matters at all. If you're determined enough to succeed and you persist and continue striving to do well at what you do, it will eventually work out," he said.
"It hasn't been an easy ride for me, we've had some pretty large incidents over the years where I've had to brush myself off and try again, but that's the nature of motor sport.
"If you go into motor sport and think you'll get away with it scot-free forever you're delusional, it's a high risk sport. But that's one of the reasons I enjoy it so much, it tests me."
While the union of Schumacher Motorsport and PremiAir Racing has been made for the Bathurst 12 Hour, Schumacher said there is the possibility it will extend beyond the enduro.
"It's not a certainty, effectively any partnership that commences we need to test it to begin with and ensure that everybody is happy with how everything is operating," he said.
"At this stage the Bathurst 12 Hour is what is ahead of us and what we're putting all our concentration into, but absolutely we are talking about continuing our merger into the future.
"We are looking to not only increase PremiAir Racing's GT3 campaign, but also improve Schumacher Motorsport's position within the motor sport industry.
"It's certainly something we have discussed and certainly we will be working towards post Bathurst 12 Hour."
As for the Bathurst 12 Hour, which will run from February 3-5 at Mount Panorama, Schumacher is urging the local community to rally behind his team.
"We're asking for anybody that's local to get behind us. It's such a huge feat to get to this point in such a large race and we genuinely love the support we get from people here in Bathurst and surrounding areas," he said.
"We urge you to come to our garage and say G'day, we'd be more than happy to show you around."
