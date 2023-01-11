Vouchers will help reduce the back-to-school bill for hard-working parents

PARENTS across the state are now able to access $150 worth of vouchers through the Premier's Back to School NSW program.
The NSW Government initiative gives a boost to household budgets through savings on textbooks, uniforms, stationery and other school essentials.
And with the summer holidays in full swing, there's no better time for families to start buying supplies for the new school year as the voucher program helps cover these costs.
Parents, guardians and carers, including foster carers, can apply for three $50 Premier's Back to School NSW Vouchers per child, which can be used at registered businesses towards items including bags, shoes, prescribed textbooks and lunchboxes.
We know the end of the year is an expensive time for many households due to Christmas and family holidays, which is why the NSW Government is investing $193 million into the vouchers to help ease those cost-of-living pressures.
The pick-up from business has been strong already, with more than 500 across the state registered to accept the vouchers and more expected in the coming months.
Not only are the Back to School NSW Vouchers a big help for families in getting kids equipped with what they need, they'll provide a real shot in the arm for businesses across the state.
The vouchers will expire on June 30, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to take advantage of the savings.
Applying for the vouchers is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes using the Service NSW app, on the phone or by visiting a Service Centre.
Parents and carers can search for registered businesses in their local area by using the online Business Finder Tool and can use multiple vouchers in one transaction.
The Premier's Back to School NSW program is one of more than 70 government rebates and vouchers available through the Savings Finder program.
For more information about the vouchers, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-vouchers, call Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit your local Service NSW Service Centre.
PASSENGER services on the Main Western Rail Line in the Blue Mountains will recommence from January 21, 2023 following last month's freight train derailment.
Crews have been working hard to repair a 10-kilometre section of track between Lawson and Linden.
This work has been carried out in extremely difficult terrain and has required detailed planning and specialist engineering expertise to get the crews and replacement material on site to carry out the repair work safely.
By working closely with industry, we have been able to keep freight moving across this critical supply chain by opening the adjacent track in blocks of days to diesel trains.
I want to thank the community for their patience while crews carried out the repairs as safely and quickly as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.