Vouchers will help reduce the back-to-school bill for hard-working parents | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
January 12 2023 - 10:00am
Vouchers will help reduce the back-to-school bill for hard-working parents

PARENTS across the state are now able to access $150 worth of vouchers through the Premier's Back to School NSW program.

