Noah Griffiths links up with St Pat's for 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season

A BATHURST Panthers halves pairing have been reunited at a new home after Noah Griffiths made the decision to jump across to the other side of town to join St Pat's for the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Griffiths will play at halfback alongside Willie Wright in the new-look Saints halves this year as the former Panthers pair look to lead their new club to another finals appearance.
Saints player-coach Zac Merritt had been touch with Griffiths following the season and after talks his signature was secured just before Christmas.
"Not much was happening on my end and Zac Merritt rang me up and asked what I was doing for next year and I wasn't really too sure," Griffiths said.
"They continued to talk to me and I thought it could be a fresh start and something good for me and my footy. That's why I decided to go over there."
Griffiths played alongside a number of different teammates in the Panthers halves throughout 2022, such as Joey Bugg, Jackson Carter and Wright.
Injuries forced a number of rotations in the Panthers starting lineup but Griffiths remained a constant presence in the team, being the number one playmaker throughout the team's inaugural PMP campaign.
Wright made the jump across to the Saints back in November, and Griffiths said that move played a major role in his decision to link up with the blue and white.
"Pat's are a team who look like they're on the up. They're definitely exciting and I'm keen to play with the spine that they've got over there," he said.
"Willie Wright was a big factor for me going over there. Ever since I've played seniors at Panthers I've always been alongside him and he's been my mentor. It'll be great playing behind that forward pack as well."
Griffiths has been a man on the move over the past few seasons.
He was able to be a part of first grade training with the Melbourne Storm in 2019 before playing SG Ball with the Newcastle Knights in the following season.
After breaking his jaw he took time to heal up before joining forces with his junior club at Bathurst Panthers once more.
He'll look to apply all that experience at a new home, as the Saints look to build upon their promising 2022 performance.
"Last year I was trying to get the body back used to playing footy again after COVID and now I'm excited to go to Pat's this year," he said.
"I think this sort of football is better for me. At Newcastle I was playing in juniors and then moving back here got me used to the adult contact, playing against men rather than kids.
"That's toughened the body up a little bit and opened my eyes up to how tough it really is.
"It's great playing against the Group 11 teams. When you've got to travel further for the games it makes you appreciate it a bit more. When you're travelling more than two hours for some of your games you really want to put your best foot forward."
Griffiths and Wright will have the chance to begin working alongside their new teammates for the first time when pre-season training begins in two weeks' time.
