Boy airlifted from Hill End Road home after being shot with an arrow

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:24am
The boy was airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital. FILE

A boy is in a stable condition at Westmead Children's Hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the head while loading a compound bow.

