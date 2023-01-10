MUCH respected, much loved, a true trailblazer and pioneer of the Australian cricket family - that's how the late Norma Johnston has been described.
The Bathurst native was Australia's oldest living Test cricketer before she died on Monday morning aged 95 years and 13 days.
Tributes have flowed since then for the talented all-rounder who played seven Tests for Australia between 1948 and 1951.
Amongst them was Cricket NSW chief executive officer Lee Germon.
He praised Johnston for both what she did as a player and continuing to grow female participation in cricket once she retired.
"We will always be appreciative and thankful to Norma for playing such a monumental role in growing our sport and creating a path for our female cricketers who were lucky enough to follow after her," Germon said.
"She is a much respected and loved member of our cricket family and we will always remember her fondly."
Cricket NSW dubbed, Johnston (nee Whiteman), "one of cricket's most significant players".
Current Australian men's captain Pat Cummins echoed that sentiment.
"She was passionate about cricket, her home town of Bathurst and the many women who would follow in her footsteps representing their state and country," Cummins said.
"Her contribution to Australian cricket and the friendships she made with so many within the game will live on forever."
Johnston first had her talent recognised when playing at the annual NSW Country Week tournament.
She made her NSW debut in season 1946-47 and then became the 27th female to be capped for Australia.
She made her Australian debut on March 20, 1948, against New Zealand.
Johnston went on to score 151 Test runs at an average of 25.16 and took 22 wickets at 17.26 with her right-arm fast bowling.
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said Johnston was a pioneer of the sport.
"Norma not only made a wonderful contribution as a player, but helped set the platform for the many thousands of women and girls now playing the game," he said.
"Everyone across Australian cricket will be saddened to hear of Norma's passing."
The Australian Cricketer's Association also praised the Bathurst great.
In a statement it said she was: "a trailblazer who helped lay the path for all of the women playing the game today."
"Her inspiration and influence extended across generations - including Ellyse Perry, who Norma fondly recalled meeting when the Australian star was just 15 years old," the statement read.
"Norma was regarded as a players' player, a sound middle-order bat and a second or third-change bowling option. Off the field she was remembered by her team-mates as a beautiful personality who was always fun to be around."
Johnston played her last Test in July 1951 against England.
She then returned to Bathurst and continued to promote and inspire the game.
She donated many of her personal items to the Bradman Museum and was often found on the sidelines in Bathurst watching the latest generation cricketers in action.
Bathurst District Cricket Association president Stephen Cain noted that she was not only a star cricketer but "a very talented golfer, a good hockey player and phenomenal at tennis as well."
"She was continuous in her passion for cricket, especially in the Bathurst region, randomly attending games in the local area without many of us knowing a former Test player was watching us playing the game we love," he said.
"Norma was an inspiration for all cricketers in our area, especially the young women and many girls now playing the game in our association.
"On behalf of the Bathurst District Cricket Association and Bathurst District Junior Cricket Associations, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Norma's family and friends at this sad time."
As a mark of respect for Johnston, this weekend all Bathurst players will wear black armbands and prior to games there will be a minute of silence.
