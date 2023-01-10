Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Australian Test representative Norma Johnston remembered for her cricketing passion

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
January 10 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Norma Johnston (nee Whiteman) with fellow local legend and former Test cricketer Peter Toohey in 2012.

MUCH respected, much loved, a true trailblazer and pioneer of the Australian cricket family - that's how the late Norma Johnston has been described.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.