Western Advocate

More must be done to prepare this city for rising temperatures | Letter

By Dr Jim Blackwood
January 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Library and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery building is one of 17 council-owned facilities to have solar arrays. Picture supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.