Bathurst Regional Council is to be commended for finally acknowledging the threats climate change poses to our city, and our planet.
Council now has well-developed plans to reduce emissions from its own operations, but much more can and must be done.
Council must lead in ensuring that all energy used in our local government area is from renewable sources, preferably generated and stored locally.
New residential and industrial developments must not include highly polluting methane gas connections, and existing gas use progressively removed.
For our city to remain habitable, all remnant vegetation, particularly trees, must be protected, and our street tree plantings and green spaces must be greatly enhanced.
