FOR years, the Bathurst Community Transport team has been split between two different premises, but now the division has come to an end.
The community organisation has invested its own money into a purpose-built facility, which has brought everything under the one roof out on Vale Road.
Chief executive officer Kathryn Akre said the team moved into the new premises at the end of 2022 and already everyone is finding life much easier.
"It's purpose-built, bringing our car shed and our office together for the first time in a long time," she said.
"It's a fabulous facility. It makes work easier because we've got the cars at the same location as the office, so we're seeing lots more of our volunteer drivers when they come in to take the cars to head out to take our clients around the Central West and to Sydney."
Previously, Bathurst Community Transport had premises on Stewart Street and in Corporation Avenue.
Ms Akre said bringing the two together was something they had wanted to do for a very long time and a lot of time was spent looking for a suitable location.
Once a decision was made, it was a nine-month project to bring the premises to fruition.
Now, Bathurst Community Transport can comfortably house all its vehicles and volunteers, its office and office staff on the one site.
"We've got a fleet of 14 vehicles now, including four 20-seater buses, so we needed a big space," Ms Akre said.
"It needed to be a big space and we're really grateful we were able to get it.
"Having a shed for the cars means that they are secure, and our drivers leave at 7am sometimes, so [the cars] are not covered in ice and frost, and not sitting out in the sun melting."
The new location also means that Bathurst Community Transport is closer to the central business district and its suppliers.
While Bathurst Community Transport paid for its new facility itself, it's been a group effort to move in.
Ms Akre thanked the team at the Bathurst Showground for kindly housing the vehicles over the period between the lease running out at the old site and the new premises being ready to occupy.
She also thanked Dawson's Removals for donating its services to move Bathurst Community Transport to its new location.
