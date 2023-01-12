Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst Community Transport moves into first-ever purpose-built facility

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn Akre out the front of the new Bathurst Community Transport premises, which was in the process of having its sign fitted. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

FOR years, the Bathurst Community Transport team has been split between two different premises, but now the division has come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.