I do not believe Reg Kidd has too much to worry about in the Bathurst electorate in regard to renewable energy projects.
Our local member, Paul Toole, is obviously opposed to solar farms in the Bathurst area but I believe it is obvious he has not researched or inspected solar farms in nearby electorates.
Dubbo has a solar farm on the edge of the city owned by Tom Warren.
Sheep graze happily among the panels. Condensation from the panels produced moisture during the drought, meaning the grass was growing and the sheep were content.
Not all farms in this electorate claim to be prime agricultural land but the sun shines regularly, so why not farm the sun to produce clean energy for our state?
