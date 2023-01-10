AFTER 4.3 overs of bowling in Saturday's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket game on Saturday David Rogerson was having an average day with the ball.
He was sitting on 0-26, trying without much luck to break up a Centrals partnership that was bringing the Orange side back into the game at Loco Oval.
That's when the magic unfolded.
In a stunning turn of events Rogerson picked up a hat-trick and then in his next over picked up two more wickets in back-to-back balls to finish with 5-26 and a spell that he'll never forget.
He picked up the key wicket of Darryl Kennewell for 29 with the fourth ball of his fourth over, just as the experience Centrals batter was starting to get momentum.
That wicket left Centrals on 5-79 in pursuit of 261 but their day was about to get a lot worse.
On the return from drinks Rogerson then removed Aijdan Mannering (lbw) and Kaiden Cole (bowled) to complete his hat-trick.
Teammate Nick Babcock took Shashwat Adhikari's (30) wicket on the next over before Rogerson arrived again to finish the job.
Rogerson bowled a dot ball to Gareth Faul before bowling him out for 1 on the following delivery.
Tailender Nathan Totten also had his bails sent flying on the next ball, completing a stunning collapse of six wickets for just two runs.
Rogerson couldn't believe what had happened.
"It was pretty surreal," he said.
"I was pretty down before all of that. I felt like I wasn't bowling that great and felt like I was a bit erratic and errant. It was a bit all over the shop.
"I happened to get one wicket, which forced an early drinks break, and then went bang bang after that. I was able to find some rhythm after that."
At this stage Centrals will be having nightmares about Rogerson.
The Colts paceman has developed a habit of producing some of his career-best moments and performances against the Orange club.
He picked up his other career hat trick against Centrals with his old club Blayney during a Bonnor Cup game.
Last BOIDC season he picked up 5-28 for Colts against the same opponent in a victory that took his side into the finals series.
This marks the third straight BOIDC season that Rogerson has finished with at least one five wicket haul.
He previous five wicket haul in the 2021-22 season came right before his knee surgery, which kept him out of the Colts' finals campaign, and Rogerson appears to have come back this season better than ever.
"I think a big thing for me was getting through this season injury-free, getting myself into a rhythm, and trying to make myself available for as many games as possible," he said.
"I think I've been able to do that pretty well. I've got regular cricket in, applied myself well, and hopefully I can keep the wickets ticking over."
