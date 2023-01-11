Western Advocate

Here's why it's not all bad during this Bathurst heatwave

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morse Park in the early morning sunshine as photographed by Sharyn Semmens.

AS Bathurst embarks on a run of heat that will easily eclipse anything served up last summer, there is a feature of the forecast that will please those who prefer some cold with their warmth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.