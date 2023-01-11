THE Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed the strong La Nina weather event, which had a big impact in triggering the record-breaking spring rainfall and floods, is slowly breaking down.
In its latest La Nina update, the bureau said the event was still in place in the Pacific Ocean but was slowly weakening.
The bureau forecasts tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will warm towards neutral levels over coming weeks, with changes in the atmosphere also tipped to head towards the neutral phase.
Bathurst, like so much of the state's inland, was affected by La Nina during the second half of 2022.
By mid-November, Bathurst had had four flooding events in excess of four metres all within 60 days.
On November 14, the city endured its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with Bathurst receiving 86.4 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours up until 9am that morning.
The rainfall caused a number of road closures in the city, and at one point the Great Western Highway was severed near Bunnings as floodwaters continued to rise.
Despite that, Bathurst wasn't hit as hard as the likes of Eugowra and Molong - the former was hit by what was described as an "inland tsunami" in November - while major flooding is still occurring in Menindee and the far west of the state.
Temperatures have started to rise since the start of 2023 and the mercury in Bathurst is expected to hit over 30 every day this week.
While La Nina is easing, the bureau said January should still be treated with caution as accuracy in predicting change in the El Nino Southern Oscillation index at this time of year was low.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
