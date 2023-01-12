BUSY beekeepers in Bathurst are buzzing with excitement this week, as they prepare to participate in a world record attempt.
This world first record attempt is being driven by Sister Hives Australia and is dedicated to inviting more women into global beekeeping, a cause that female Bathurst beekeepers are keen to get behind.
Female beekeepers are being urged to swarm together to take a beekeeping selfie and upload it to social media during the official attempt on Jan 12, 2023.
The goal is to have the most unique pictures of women in beekeeping posted to social media in a 24-hour period.
An estimated 20 Bathurst beekeepers will be participating in the event.
One of whom is Katie Fitzpatrick, who is stinging to get on board the record breaking attempt.
Katie and her partner Andrew, are the duo behind Bathurst Honey Bee, and are part of four generations of beekeeping in the area.
Despite beekeeping being in the family for years, Ms Fitzpatrick said that the trade is often very male orientated.
"From a female perspective, especially in the commercial world, beekeeping is a very male dominated industry, and to be able to shine a light on that from a female perspective and kind of say 'hey, we can do this as well,' is a really powerful message to be able to send," she said.
"You don't have to be male to be a beekeeper, you can be female as well."
Another Bathurst beekeeper who has fallen in love with idea of the world record attempt is Caro Lyn from Lazy Acres Bathurst Honey and Bee Services.
"I think it's amazing for the beekeeping industry and for women in beekeeping and it's an amazing thing to be doing," she said.
The world record attempt has allowed female beekeepers from all over the world to develop connections with like-minded people.
"It's united and collaborative, all around the world that everyone's got the same passion and they're doing the same thing and supporting the cause," Caro Lyn said.
"We've got women that we're connected with in Pakistan, in the UK, in Nepal and beekeeping all around the world are united in all of that.
"People in the Ukraine, that are going through what they're going through, and yet they're participating in this and they're meeting with us and talking about the love and energy that they have for their bees and that's getting them through horrible situations."
Caro Lyn said she was 100 per cent sure that the record will be broken.
"It will be," she said.
"It's absolutely awesome."
